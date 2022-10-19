Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 63,960 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,960 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,287. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

