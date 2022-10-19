Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in 3M by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 87,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.