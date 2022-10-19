Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,368 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 17,210.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

