Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 489.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 1,369,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

