Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,005. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

