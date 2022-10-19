Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 8.88% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSEARCA EAPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,141. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

