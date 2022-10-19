Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,070 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,052,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 263.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWD traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 129,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,262. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.