Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. 24,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,927. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

