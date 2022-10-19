Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 62,144 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 46,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,849. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

