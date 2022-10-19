Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,732. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

