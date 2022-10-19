Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,612 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

