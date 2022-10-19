TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

