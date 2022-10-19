TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises 2.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 65,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.