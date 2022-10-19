Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.17 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and $3.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00006453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00054498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25175763 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,488,000.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

