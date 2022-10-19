Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.63 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $277.14 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02873558 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,401,361.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.