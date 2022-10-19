Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.06. 27,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,163. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

