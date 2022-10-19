Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 4,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,516. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52.

