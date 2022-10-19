Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.96. 96,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

