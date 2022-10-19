Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 335,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,119 shares of company stock worth $575,323. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

AEHR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,266. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

