Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 291,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

