Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.24 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.25). Approximately 16,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 23,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

