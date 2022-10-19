ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

