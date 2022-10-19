The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.