The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. 202,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,797. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

