The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,921,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

