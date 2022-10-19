The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.41. 52,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.30.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

