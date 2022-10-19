The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $171.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

JLL stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $228,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

