The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.23. 13,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $251.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

