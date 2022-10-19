The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,282,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 175,521 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 198,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

