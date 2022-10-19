The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 170,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.