The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.79. The company had a trading volume of 138,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

