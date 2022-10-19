TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.07% and a negative net margin of 4,144.49%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

