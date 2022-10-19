Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 70,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,852. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

