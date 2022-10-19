Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,631,300 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Target worth $322,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

