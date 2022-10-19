Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

