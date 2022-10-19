Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

