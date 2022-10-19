Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Down 44.4%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating)’s share price was down 44.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,562% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Summer Energy Trading Down 44.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

