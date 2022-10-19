Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Stratec in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SBS traded up €0.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday, reaching €79.90 ($81.53). 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a market capitalization of $969.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.51 and a 200-day moving average of €93.79. Stratec has a twelve month low of €72.70 ($74.18) and a twelve month high of €146.40 ($149.39).

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.