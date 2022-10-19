StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.25. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,381,000 after buying an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 570,587 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after buying an additional 217,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

