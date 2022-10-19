StockNews.com Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $40.30 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.