StockNews.com Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Diodes’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

