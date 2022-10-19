Steem Reaches Market Cap of $89.65 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.65 million and $10.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022225 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00268057 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00120406 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00759494 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00561980 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00250100 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
