Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,348.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 779,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,235,000 after acquiring an additional 768,545 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.