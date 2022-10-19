Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,422 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. 110,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

