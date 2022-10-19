Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,471 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.89. The stock had a trading volume of 193,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

