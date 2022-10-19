Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,372,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.30.

LRCX traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

