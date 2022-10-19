Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,175,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,045 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

