Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 94.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $248.82. 32,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.