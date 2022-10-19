Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.61. 16,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

