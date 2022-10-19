Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.36. 69,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

